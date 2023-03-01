Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding emerges the lowest bidder to make 200 Vande Bharat trains

A Vande Bharat Express train (file image)

Russia’s CJSC Transmashholding has emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender for manufacturing 200 Vande Bharat trains.

Tranmashholding (TMH RVNL) had a bid of Rs 120 crore per Vande Bharat train, documents reviewed by Moneycontrol on March 1 show. The company is looking to manufacture all 200 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.

The consortium of state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons emerged as the second lowest bidder with a bid of Rs 139.8 crore per Vande Bharat train. The consortium will be given the opportunity to match the lowest bid in order to take home a part of the tender.

Other players in the fray included French railway major Alstom, the Medha-Stadler consortium between Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail and Hyderabad-based Media Servo Drives and Siemens along with BEML.

The bids were opened on December 1, with five entities vying for the Rs 58,000-crore contract to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains and maintain them for the next 35 years.

While Rs 26,000 crore is the upfront payment on the delivery of the trains, Rs 32,000 crore will be paid to the winning bidder over a period of 35 years for the maintenance of these trains.

Russian TMH and the BHEL-Titagarh consortium have a low-manufacturing presence in India as compared to the other players.

"The emergence of Russia’s Tranmashholding (TMH RVNL) as the lowest financial bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains and the consortium of BHEL and Titagarh Wagons as the second lowest bidder presents a challenge for the timely production of the Vande Bharat trains," Sudhanshu Mani, former general manager of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and the chief architect of India’s first Vande Bharat project, said.

He added that although the quoted rates appear to be very aggressive, it may be so due to TMH’s desperate quest to enter the Indian market through the order for 120 trains at Latur.

"Russia’s Tranmashholding have no footprint in India and it will not be an easy task for them to deliver these trains in time. It would also be interesting to see if BHEL Titagarh accepts this L1 price for 80 trains in ICF," Mani added.

He also said that aggressive bidding is likely to be a dampener for competent manufacturers like Alstom, Siemens, and Stadler and present some uncertainty for this ambitious project.

As part of the tender, supplied trains will be maintained at 5-6 government depots located in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jodhpur," a government official said.

He added that the lowest bidder (L1) is expected to supply the first prototype train within two years.

Under the bid conditions, manufacture, supply and maintenance of 120 trains would be awarded to the lowest bidder (L1). These would be manufactured at the Latur facility of the Indian Railways.

The balance 80 trains would be manufactured at the Chennai facility and awarded to the second lowest (L2) bidder, provided the price offered by the L1 was matched.

If the L2 bidder refused to take up the contract, the same offer would be extended to the third lowest bidder.The contract for the remaining trains would be awarded to the L1 bidder if the other bidders did not agree to match the lowest price offered.

The Vande Bharat is a semi-high-speed train consisting of 16 self-propelled coaches, which eliminate the need for a separate locomotive. This system, known as distributed traction power, has become increasingly popular worldwide for passenger operations.

Distributed power enables faster acceleration and deceleration compared to loco-hauled trains, which take longer to reach top speed or gradually slow down.

These trains feature improvements such as enhanced seating, an anti-bacterial system in the air conditioning, and the ability to accelerate to 160 km/h in just 140 seconds.

The central government had in the Budget for 2021-22 set an ambitious target to manufacture 400 Vande Bharat trains in India by the end of 2024-25.

The Vande Bharat trains are expected to represent a significant upgrade from the existing premium Rajdhani Express service. The sleeper class variant of these trains will be utilized on overnight routes such as New Delhi-Patna and New Delhi-Lucknow.

After four years of intensive work and planning, India's first and second Vande Bharat trains were launched as electric multiple units at semi-high speed in 2019 on the New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Katra in J&K routes, and were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The railway ministry is also working towards exporting these trains by 2026 to cover the international markets of South Africa and European countries.