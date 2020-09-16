172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|russia-to-sell-100-million-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-to-india-source-5847651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia to sell 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India: Source

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said. Both the trials and supply deal depend on domestic regulatory approval.

Reuters
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

Russia's sovereign wealth fund has agreed a deal to sell 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, to a major listed pharmaceutical company in India, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 02:20 pm

