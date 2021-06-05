Rs 1,02,709 crore gross GST revenue collected in May 2021: Finance Ministry

Representative image

The revenue collected in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST) stood at Rs 1,02,709 crore in the month of May 2021, the Union Finance Ministry said on June 5.

The gross revenue for the month includes a collection of Rs 17,592 crore in form of CGST, Rs 22,653 crore SGST and Rs 53,199 crore IGST (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods), said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The revenue collected through cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods), it added.

"The above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till 4th of June since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month May’21 in the wake of Covid pandemic second wave," the government said.

"During this month, the government has settled Rs 15,014 crore to CGST and Rs 11,653 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement," the statement added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The GST revenue collected in the month of May 2021 is 65 percent higher than the amount collected in the same month last year.

"During the month, revenues from import of goods was 56 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 69 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the Finance Ministry said.

The revenue, while marking a year-on-year increase, has crashed by 27 percent or around Rs 38,000 crore as compared to the past month. The GST collection had in April 2021 peaked to record-high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Also Read | Explained: Why has the GST compensation gap widened and what does it mean for consumers

May 2021 is the eighth month in a row when GST revenues have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark. This is despite the fact that most of the states were placed under strict lockdown due to the pandemic.

The final numbers for the previous month may further go up, as taxpayers with less than Rs 5 crore turnover are allowed to file their returns till the first week of July.

"While the taxpayers with turnover above Rs 5 crore had to file their returns by 4th June, which they would have otherwise filed by 20th May, smaller taxpayers with turnover less than Rs 5 crore still have time till first week of July to file the returns without any late fee and interest and the revenue from these taxpayers is deferred till then. The actual revenues for the month of May 2021, thus would be higher and would be known when all the extended dates expire," the government said.