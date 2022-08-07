Reliance to hold its 44th AGM on August 29: All you need to know

Representative image

Reliance Industries announced the date of its forty-fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) as August 29, 2022. The meeting will take place at 2 pm through video conferencing. The company has fixed August 19 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which might be declared at the AGM.

It has also fixed Monday, August 22, 2022 as the "cut-off date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.