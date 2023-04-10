YEIDA to allot 100-acre plot to Malaysia-based university for developing Education City near Jewar Airport

For representational purpose

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to allot a 100-acre land parcel near the upcoming Jewar International Airport to a Malaysia-based institution to construct an educational complex.

Lincoln University College wants to set up Education City comprising a hospital, medical college and other facilities on the land at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, officials privy to the development said.

YEIDA officials said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Lincoln University College and the Authority.

“The land will be allotted in the institutional sector near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The move will bring an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore. We will fast-track the process and allot the land to the interested party by the end of this month,” YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

Also Read: YEIDA to float third global tender for Film City project this month

A presentation was given by a team from the university to YEIDA officials. Education City is likely to come up in Sector 9, dedicated for institutional developments.

B Abdul Rafeeq, executive director of the India Chapter at Lincoln University College, said the entire construction work will be completed in two-three years and the university in a year’s time.

“We will start the construction work within two weeks after receiving the land allotment letter from the YEIDA. We are aiming to start enrolling students from next year’s academic session. With such an Education City set up by a foreign university, students from India will not have to go out of the country to get affordable quality education,” Rafiq said.

He said Education City will have a medical college, a 1,200-bed super specialty hospital, a school and university.

Also Read: YEIDA allots 22 plots in Medical Device Park in second phase

He added the university will offer different courses including diploma and degree programmes in medicine, aviation, aircraft maintenance, finance and management.