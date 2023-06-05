Yamuna Expressway Authority mulls plot relocation policy to avoid possession delay

for representational purpose

With an aim to enable allottees to take possession of their plots, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to introduce a plot relocation policy. The policy will allow the Authority to relocate a plot to a dispute-free location so that allottees can use it without any encumbrances, officials aware of the matter said.

They said the proposal is likely to be taken up for discussion and approval at the Authority’s next board meeting on June 16.

A YEIDA official said the proposed policy will also help reduce plot possession delays because of land disputes. For example, if in a sector, some plot owners can take possession while some cannot because of unresolved land issues, then the plot relocation policy will allow the Authority to relocate such affected allottees to a new location where there are no disputes on plots or the land is free from encumbrances, the official said.

Officials said land disputes also result in development impediments due to which basic amenities like roads and sewer among others are not developed in a particular region or sector which also deters the allottee to take possession of the plot.

In 2013, YEIDA floated an industrial plot scheme but it could not give possession to all allottees or develop other facilities because of land disputes and court cases filed by farmers. The proposed scheme will provide an alternate solution to the problem to a large extent.​

