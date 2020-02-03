WeWork India opens new centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru

To meet the increasing demand of flexible workspaces, co-working and space-as-a-service platform provider WeWork has announced the opening of two new workspaces in Mumbai and Bengaluru spread across 228,000 sq ft and 65,000 sq ft respectively.

In Mumbai, the co-working centre is located at Nesco IT Park and will have 3,400 desks; while 950-seater centre has been opened in Prestige Cube, Bengaluru. The total area leased in these two centres is 1.15 lakh sq ft, the company said.

The workspace located at Nesco IT Park, Mumbai is open to members and will have 3,400 desks. Along with Mumbai, there will be another opening in Bengaluru at the Prestige Cube with a capacity of over 950 desks across 65,000 sq. feet, the company said.

WeWork Nesco IT Park is an eight-story workspace located in Goregaon East with features such as an event space and a brainstorming room. The facility is located in proximity to the Western Express Highway and the Ram Mandir Railway Station.

Prestige Cube in Bengaluru has three floors of designed workspaces that comprise of lounges for informal meetings, collaborative conference rooms for team brainstorms, and sleek private offices to focus. The facility has easy access to Hosur Road, as well as Bangalore City Railway Station.

"This is a thriving time for the workspace industry with demand at an all time high. Mumbai is the financial capital of India with one of the fastest growing and most diverse population of entrepreneurs, startups and established multinationals which are in search of a dynamic workspace environment that caters to their needs. Bengaluru as well continues to display high demand for office spaces, said Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India.

WeWork also recently opened Vaswani Chambers, located on Annie Besant Road, Worli in Mumbai. The workspace has 4 floors, spanning over 50,000 sq ft, with a desk capacity of 600.