Welspun One leases out 9 lakh sq. ft warehousing space to FM Logistic India at Bhiwandi Park in MMR

Third-party logistics (3PL) service provider FM Logistic India has entered into a contract with Welspun One Logistics Parks to lease warehousing space spread across approximately 9 lakh sq ft to FM Logistic India at its flagship Bhiwandi facility for a tenure of five years.

The company is investing Rs 900 crore to develop its 110-acre industrial park project at Bhiwandi in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project has a potential leasable area of 3.2 million sq ft, it said.

The project is located 45 km from Mumbai’s CBD and 6 km from Kalyan City. It is zoned as an Integrated Logistic Park under MIDC and will be the largest one-of-its-kind landmark development project with connectivity to the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway (NH3), JNPT (Nhava Sheva) Port, Mumbai’s international and domestic airport.

Welspun One Logistics Parks is also in advanced discussions for another 1.5 mn sq ft with other e-commerce and 3PL companies for their park in Bhiwandi.

FM Logistic India, with this deal, will now have an additional 9 lakh sq. ft. of dedicated Grade A warehousing campus in one of the key micro markets in India - Bhiwandi, Mumbai.

At a time when efficient logistics services are key to developing omni-channel retail strategies, this move will give FM Logistic a significant presence to service the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which has a consumption base of 26 million people.

The Grade A logistic facility has been designed according to the best industry standards with high spec buildings, 100 percent compliance with norms and stringent safety standards, allowing FM Logistic to strengthen its foothold in India’s economic capital, the company said.

The campus will also give the company adequate room to consolidate and expand operations in the future. Despite the ongoing pandemic and the resultant lockdown, FM Logistic India added 10 lakh sq ft of warehousing space under its operations this year.

The main impetus for this growth has been on account of great focus on the e-commerce, omnichannel, FMCG, food and pharma sectors.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best-in-class warehousing infrastructure. Our association with Welspun One Logistics Parks will help us further enhance our service offering to our valued customers. Through the said warehouse in Bhiwandi, we will provide our customers with faster connectivity to the major consumption markets in the West,” said Alexandre Amine Soufiani, MD - FM Logistic India.

This state-of-the-art facility will further enable us to provide our collaborators with a safe and healthy working environment as their safety, health and well-being are our top-most priorities. The logistic park will provide for sustainable use of resources - another feature why we chose to associate with this project, he said.

“At Welspun One, we are committed to solving the location needs of our clients with solutions that are driven to achieve the highest levels of compliance, safety, operational efficiency and innovation. Our endeavour as a team is to positively value add to our clients’ business requirements by ensuring they get the highest quality assets, on time with zero nuisance. At our first park in Bhiwandi, we are delighted to partner with a globally reputed company like FM Logistic,” Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

The park itself has been conceived to provide end-to-end solutions for tenants with large docking areas, adequate parking and other Grade-A park amenities.

Advanced features such as park management and maintenance on a tech-enabled platform, IoT-driven traffic management system to minimise travel distance and trucks with RIFD tags to predetermine directions and docking will be integrated within the park.

The park will also be a zero discharge facility implementing strategies to minimise water consumption, rainwater harvesting and rooftop solar facilities.

With this newly leased space, FM Logistic India will have a total of 7.0 million sq. ft. of warehousing space across India. The company has successfully provided plug-and-play omni-channel services to many customers, and is one of the key contract logistics service providers in the country.