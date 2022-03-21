English
    Rs 419.55 crore spent so far on work undertaken under Central Vista Master Plan

    The new Parliament building project, which has its deadline in October, has achieved 44 percent physical progress, and the government has so far spent Rs 480 crore on it, the Rajya Sabha was informed on March 21

    Vandana Ramnani
    The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of "essential services", a move that been flayed by the Opposition. (Image: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

    The government has so far spent Rs 419.55 crore on the work undertaken under the Central Vista Master Plan, the Rajya Sabha was informed on March 21.

    The housing and urban affairs ministry provided the status and progress of ongoing work under Central Vista Master Plan and said that Rs 1423 crore will be the likely expenditure on the entire Central Vista project in 2021-2022 and Rs 2285 crore in 2022-2023.

    This information was shared by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply.

    He said that the ministry along with the CPWD was monitoring all the Central Vista projects on a weekly basis to avoid delays.

    The amount incurred so far on the New Parliament Building, which has its deadline in October, is Rs 480 crore and there has been 44 percent progress on the ground, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

    The government has plans to hold the winter session in the new Parliament building this year.

    An amount of Rs 9 crore has so far been incurred on the Vice President Enclave and there has been a 3 percent physical progress.

    As for the three new buildings that are part of the Common Central Secretariat, an amount of Rs 243 crore has been spent and the physical progress has been 3 percent, he said.

    For the Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, that stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, an amount of Rs 441 crore has been spent and the physical progress has been 80 percent, he said.

    Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue.

    In October last year, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

    In November, a Jharkhand-based firm, Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd, had been awarded the contract for constructing a vice president enclave.

    The redevelopment of the Central Vista envisages a new parliament building, common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.
    Tags: #central vista #MOHUA #progress #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 08:45 pm
