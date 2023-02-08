English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    RBI policy rate hike on ‘expected’ lines; to impact affordable housing demand

    The sixth straight increase in the repo rate comes on the back of rising property prices which may add to the pressure on sales volumes, say analysts.

    Vandana Ramnani

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. While this is along expected lines, there could be some repercussions on housing uptake as the increased rate will add to the financial burden on homebuyers, especially those going in for affordable housing, as apart from home loan interest rates, property prices have also inched up in the recent past two to three quarter, say real estate experts.

    This is the sixth time interest rate has been hiked by the RBI since May last year, taking the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the monetary policy committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a “strong vigil” on the inflation outlook.

    Analysts explained why this will affect the real estate market.

    “We may see some pressure on sales volumes in the affordable and lower mid-range housing segments, which are more cost-conscious. The affordable segment has already been in the doldrums, and adding further to the cost of acquisition obviously does not help,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group, a leading property consultancy.