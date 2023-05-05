PropertyPistol raises Rs 45 crore from ICICI Bank, Baring Private Equity Partners

PropertyPistol provides professional assistance to homebuyers and helps them find their desired homes as quickly as possible.

PropertyPistol, a real estate brokerage and advisory company offering tech-based solutions to homebuyers, announced on May 5 raising of Rs 45 crore in series A funding led by ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners India, to further fuel the company's growth and expansion plans.

The company plans to utilise the investment to expand its leadership team across business functions and augment its presence in newer markets – both in India and abroad. PropertyPistol has ambitious growth plans for new product development and strengthening core verticals, such as the Syndicate Broker Platform and Project Mandates, in line with the strategic roadmap and business objectives. It will also continue to invest in innovative, tech-oriented solutions, and this investment will boost the company’s efforts towards it, the company said in a statement.

“It is truly an honor to be funded by some of the most well-known investors including ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners India. PropertyPistol has been contributing significantly to the real estate sector and has become a crucial element in the ecosystem. Association with ICICI Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, will go a long way in deepening relationships with all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem," said Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & CEO, PropertyPistol.

He added, "This fundraiser will help expand the company's operations into newer geographies and yield significant business growth and value in the future. Additionally, it will open up several opportunistic avenues for the company and we are eager to embrace what lies ahead. I am sure this development will motivate every member of PropertyPistol and further ignite their zeal and enthusiasm to do better in the business."

