Noida Authority seals unsold flats, offices of builders over non-payment of dues

In a crackdown against defaulter builders, the Noida Authority has sealed 113 unsold flats across three projects, a project office and a marketing office of three developers for non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 1,085 crore.

According to Noida Authority officials, the developers against whom action has been initiated include Gardenia Aims Developers Private Limited, Logix Infrastructure Private Limited and Gardenia Gateway India Limited. The sealing action was taken up in different projects located in sectors 46, 137 and 75.

As of March 31, 2023, the Gardenia Aims Developers Private Limited has dues to the tune of Rs 603.15 crore. The Noida Authority officials on May 4 sealed a tower D2, which has 110 unsold flats, and also the office of the project located in sector 46 over non-payment of dues, the Authority noted.

Gardenia Aims was approved on September 3, 2009 and it has 20 towers of which seven were given occupancy certificate (OC), the Authority said.

In a separate action, the Authority also sealed two unsold flats, two store premises and the marketing office of sector 137-located housing project of Logix Infrastructure Private Limited. This project was allotted on January 14, 2010 and has 17 towers of which 10 have been issued OC. Till March 31, 2023, the developer had pending dues to the tune of Rs 379.65 crore, the Authority noted.

Similarly, one unsold flat was sealed at a sector 75 located Gardenia Gateway project by the Noida Authority officials. The land for this project was allotted on January 12, 2012 and has nine towers. None of tower has been given OC by the authority. The builder has to clear dues to the tune of Rs 103.38 crore, the Authority said.

It said that none of these builder have applied in the reschedulement policy scheme of the Authority. The Authority said that these builders had cumulative dues of Rs 1085 crore and failed to clear their dues despite repeated notices and hence the sealing action was taken.

Moneycontrol reached out to these builders seeking a comment on these developments but there was no immediate response.

The scheme to reschedule the payment of dues ended on March 31 and nearly seven builders, who have pending dues, have applied in the scheme.

The action was taken following directions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, who had directed officials to initiate stricter actions such as sealing of unsold units and towers in 115 projects. She has also directed to issue recovery certificate (RC) against defaulter builders who have neither shown interest in the Authority’s reschedulement policy to clear their dues nor sought permission for flat-wise registry in their projects.

Officials said that only 19-20 developers have come forward under the Authority’s flat-wise registry scheme.

According to reports, builders owe almost Rs 40,000 crore to the authorities – Rs 26,000 crore to the Noida Authority and almost Rs 14,000 crore to the Greater Noida Authority.

The Noida Authority has in March 2023 put out a list of total group housing projects on its website for public’s convenience. Out of a total of 115 group housing builder projects, builders of around 80-90 projects have pending dues. Only 47 out of 115 societies have been occupancy certificates.