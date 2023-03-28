Dues unpaid: Greater Noida Authority cancels allotment of plot to developer

GNIDA ACEO Aditi Singh said that the builder owed about Rs 18.68 crore in respect of this plot and the total amount due was Rs 39.67 crore including the penal interest. Representative picture

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has cancelled the allotment of Nivas Promoters group housing plot located in Sector-10 for not completing the project and for non-payment of dues of Rs 39 crore, the Authority noted.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, it will take over the plot and reallot it afresh. The plot is located in Sector 10 of Greater Noida.

Following directions of GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the Authority has initiated a crackdown against developers who have not cleared dues of the Authority. The Authority is either cancelling land allotment of such builders of issuing recovery certificate (RC) against them.

Also Read: Dues unpaid, project not completed: Greater Noida Authority cancels two plots of Parsvanath Developers

GNIDA ACEO Aditi Singh said that the builder owed about Rs 18.68 crore in respect of this plot and the total amount due was Rs 39.67 crore including the penal interest.

She said that GH-01 plot was allotted through a consortium in 2011. In 2012, on demand of allottees the plot was further divided in four parts and one portion of the plot was purchased by Nivas Promoters.

“The lease deed was executed in the favour of Nivas Promoters in 2012. The builder also requested for a reschedulement of instalment so in 2018 the dues on the builder were Rs 18.68 crore and these amassed to Rs 39.67 crore in 2022 including the penal interest and reschedulement instalment. The builder did not clear dues despite several notices so the allotment was cancelled,” she said.

There was no immediate response available from the builder on the development.

Also Read: Greater Noida Authority takes action against two builders for not clearing dues

She said that the Authority will take possession of this plot and allot it through a new scheme.