NCR-based ATS Homekraft planning to launch new projects; To invest approximately Rs 4000 crore

NCR- based real estate company, ATS Homekraft, is planning to launch new projects in Sohna, Gurgaon, Powai (Mumbai), Rohini (Delhi), Panipat (Haryana), Panchkula, and Ghaziabad with a total investment of Rs 4000 crore approximately, a company spokesperson said while talking about the organization's expansion plans on April 29.

With a vision of providing aspirational homes across the country, the company is expanding its footprint in NCR and MMR markets, through an asset-light strategy.

The company has already signed joint development agreements for residential projects in the key micro-markets of Gurgaon, Sohna, NCT Delhi, Panipat and Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

The company clocked total sales of Rs 1040 crore in the financial year 2021-22 despite the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the company said in a statement.

It had launched two projects in the financial year 2021-22 wherein more than 80% of the launched inventory was sold within two days, the company said in a statement.

The company was incepted in 2018 by ATS Group to focus on mid-income and affordable housing needs in India and is currently executing five projects in the NCR region, with a total built-up area of approximately 1 crore sq ft.

"Coming out of the pandemic with an altered working environment and a re-realization that good quality homes have a significantly positive impact on families, we have seen an unrelenting appetite for homeownership and the same was supported by monetary policy last year ", said Mohit Arora, CEO ATS Homekraft.





