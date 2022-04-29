English
    NCR-based ATS Homekraft planning to launch new projects; To invest approximately Rs 4000 crore

    The company clocked sales of over 1000 crore in FY 22, the company said

    Moneycontrol News

    NCR- based real estate company, ATS Homekraft, is planning to launch new projects in Sohna, Gurgaon, Powai (Mumbai), Rohini (Delhi), Panipat (Haryana), Panchkula, and Ghaziabad with a total investment of Rs 4000 crore approximately, a company spokesperson said while talking about the organization's expansion plans on April 29.

    With a vision of providing aspirational homes across the country, the company is expanding its footprint in NCR and MMR markets, through an asset-light strategy.

    The company has already signed joint development agreements for residential projects in the key micro-markets of Gurgaon, Sohna, NCT Delhi, Panipat and Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

    The company clocked total sales of Rs 1040 crore in the financial year 2021-22 despite the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the company said in a statement.

    It had launched two projects in the financial year 2021-22 wherein more than 80% of the launched inventory was sold within two days, the company said in a statement.

    The company was incepted in 2018 by ATS Group to focus on mid-income and affordable housing needs in India and is currently executing five projects in the NCR region, with a total built-up area of approximately 1 crore sq ft.

    "Coming out of the pandemic with an altered working environment and a re-realization that good quality homes have a significantly positive impact on families, we have seen an unrelenting appetite for homeownership and the same was supported by monetary policy last year ", said Mohit Arora, CEO ATS Homekraft.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Housing #investment #launches #Real Estate
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 10:42 pm
