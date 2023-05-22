Mumbai third on the list of top data centre markets in Asia-Pacific region: Report

Bangkok saw an increase of nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the year.

Mumbai with a capacity of 2,337 MW has emerged third on the list of top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Shanghai takes the top slot (2,692 MW) followed by Tokyo (2,575 MW), a report by Knight Frank has said.

The live capacity (operational capacity) stood at 270 MW with over half of the total capacity in the early stage at 1,272 MW, and 11.55 percent of its capacity in the live segment, said the report titled Data Centre Q1 2023 report, published in partnership with data centre research and analytics platform – DC Byte.

Gaining prominence

The report focuses on nine rapidly emerging markets in the Asia Pacific Region, namely - Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong have a high percentage of their capacity in the live segment indicating higher level of commissioning and demand.

Bangkok also saw an increase of nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the year. Market players are actively expanding their presence and increasing their share building on the strong absorption seen in 2022.

“As data centres gain prominence as an asset class in the country, investors are leveraging various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&As), joint ventures, and land acquisitions to tap into this thriving sector. As a representative of India’s growing Data Centre landscape, Mumbai has emerged as a key beneficiary with significant growth in its total capacity,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.