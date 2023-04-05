MHADA lottery 2023: Application dates extended for lottery of affordable homes near Mumbai

The apartments in MHADA lottery are priced in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The Maharashtra Housing Authority and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the last date to apply for the MHADA lottery to buy homes under Rs 50 lakh near Mumbai to April 19.

The date for MHADA lottery was extended due to software upgrades that will allow more buyers to apply for the apartments, MHADA officials said. So far, more than 22,000 applications have been received.

With the changes, it is no longer mandatory for applicants to have a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana registration certificate to apply in the lottery.

“Further, income tax return certificate has to be uploaded in the system to show the income of the applicant in the said draw,” an MHADA official said.

In the earlier process, there were difficulties in determining the income of applicants because of unclear or incorrect income tax return certificates they uploaded. Now, when the certificate is uploaded in the system, information about the applicant's name, total income, and assessment year will be shown in a pop up and applicants can correct or change the information, the official said.

“They have also made changes considering the difficulties faced by female applicants while registering in the said system due to change of name, surname or other reason after marriage. A new option has been given to the applicant on the application registration system page,” the official added.

MHADA said 22,380 applications have been submitted for 4,640 apartments and 14 plots in the annual lottery and 11,693 have also deposited the earnest money.

According to the revised schedule, applications can be made up to April 19 and earnest money can be deposited till April 21. Results for the lottery will be announced on May 10. Earlier, April 10 was the last date to submit applications.

Price range, area

The apartments are priced in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The homes are located in areas surrounding Kalyan, Thane, and Virar near Mumbai, and parts of Raigad district.

The ready-to-move-in apartments come with standard amenities including basic sanitary and electrical fittings. The houses will have 24x7 water supply, elevators and solar panels for electricity.

Of the 4,640 apartments, 2,048 are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are located in the Virar area of Palghar district near Mumbai. These homes are available for lower- and middle-income groups in the price range of Rs 23 lakh to Rs 49 lakh. The carpet area of these homes is from 320 square feet to 670 square feet.

Income slab eligibility

According to MHADA rules, any Indian citizen can apply for a house in the lottery provided they come under the prescribed income slab.

The annual income cap for the Economic Weaker Sections category is Rs 6 lakh for those residing in Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

For the Lower Income Group segment, the annual income is Rs 9 lakh for Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 7.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

For the Middle Income Group, the income cap is Rs 12 lakh per annum across the state. Those with an annual income of over Rs 12 lakh are in the Higher Income Group category, for which there is no upper limit.