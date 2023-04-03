MHADA lottery: More than 20,000 applications for 4,600 affordable homes under Rs 50 lakh near Mumbai

4,000 affordable homes MHADA lottery will be announced in the next two to three months, according to officials.

More than 20,000 applications have been received for the purchase of 4,600 affordable homes put up on sale near Mumbai by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). April 10 is the last date to submit applications.

According to figures shared by MHADA, in all 20,832 applications have been submitted for 4,640 apartments and 14 plots on sale under MHADA's annual lottery. Of the applicants, 11,693 have also made the earnest money deposit (EMD) required to confirm the expression of interest in the lottery.

Price range and carpet area

The price range of these units is between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. The application window opened on March 8 and will close on April 10. The results of the lottery will be announced on May 10.

Affordable homes available under the lottery have an area of between 230 sq ft and 670 sq ft, and are sold to individuals depending on their income eligibility.

Further, out of the total of 4,640 homes, 2,048 are available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Virar area of Palghar district, neighbouring Mumbai.

These homes are available for lower- and middle-income groups and are in the Rs 23 lakh-49 lakh price range. The carpet area of these homes is between 320 sq ft and 670 sq ft.

The apartments are available in the areas surrounding Kalyan, Thane, and Virar near Mumbai followed by parts of Raigad district.

Homes under this lottery come with standard amenities that include ready-to-move-in apartments with basic sanitary and electrical fittings. The houses will have 24x7 water supply, elevators and solar panels for electricity.

Income slab eligibility

According to MHADA rules, any Indian citizen can apply for a house in the lottery provided they come under the prescribed income slab.

The annual income cap for the Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) category is Rs 6 lakh for those residing in Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

In the Lower Income Group (LIG) segment, the annual income cap is Rs 9 lakh for Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 7.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

In the Middle Income Group (MIG) segment, the income cap is Rs 12 lakh per annum across the state.

Those with incomes over Rs 12 lakh fall in the Higher Income Group (HIG), for which there is no upper limit.

Mumbai lottery next

Additionally, MHADA's Mumbai board, after a gap of four years, will announce the sale of over 4,000 affordable homes by lottery in the next two to three months, according to officials. The officials said that once the lottery of apartments for sale near Mumbai was concluded, a lottery for Mumbai would be announced, to avoid competition.

It is expected that the lottery might be announced near the festive season of 2023. Also, more than 50 percent of these homes are expected to be for the EWS category, including homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), officials said.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of MHADA, the authority announced in January that going ahead, its projects would include a slew of amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, club houses, yoga centres, and balconies or sky decks. These will be available to those who purchase apartments in the MIG and HIG category.