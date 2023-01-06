MHADA to conduct lottery for more than 4,000 affordable homes in Mumbai

(Representational image)

After a gap of over four years, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is ready to sell over 4,000 affordable homes by lottery in Mumbai. The announcement is expected this month, and the lottery is expected to be held in February 2023.

More than 50 percent of these homes are expected to be for the economically weaker section (EWS).

Lottery

A senior MHADA official, not wishing to be named, said, "Apartments for all categories — the low-income group (LIG), the middle-income group (MIG), the high-income group (HIG) — will be sold by lottery."

He added, "The apartments will start from over 300 sq ft and go up to 600 sq in size, across categories. The pricing is not yet decided as it is under discussion and should be finalised in the next few days. The EWS apartments will be in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, among others, while the apartments for the other categories will be scattered across south, central and suburban Mumbai."

The apartments will be well connected with public transportation and also have schools, colleges, and hospitals nearby.

The lottery will be announced in the coming days, and it will be conducted completely online.

Online application

According to MHADA officials, citizens will be able to register online to participate in any such MHADA lottery across the state of Maharashtra. MHADA sells affordable homes by lottery in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, etc.

Once applicants register online, he / she will have to submit documents including Aadhar card, PAN card, proof of income, etc. Post verification, applicants will be eligible to participate in the lottery.

The MHADA official added, "Earlier, applications were done online, but for verification, winners had to visit the office. But now even the verification of the documents will be done online. This means that an applicant who gets a flat will have to physically visit us only to take possession of their apartment."

According to MHADA officials, revised income slabs declared by the Maharashtra government in May 2022 will be applicable in the upcoming lottery.

The annual income cap for the EWS was increased to Rs 6 lakh for those residing in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state. Earlier, the income cap for the EWS category was Rs 3 lakh a year.

For the LIG segment, the annual income limit was raised to Rs 9 lakh for Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 7.5 lakh for the rest of the state, up from Rs 6 lakh a year that was applicable for the entire state earlier.

For the MIG segment, the income cap has been raised to Rs 12 lakh per annum across the state, up from Rs 9 lakh earlier.

Families earning an annual income of over Rs 12 lakh fall in the HIG category, (this was Rs 9 lakh earlier). There is no upper limit for the HIG category.

The Maharashtra government established MHADA in 1977 to provide housing at affordable prices in Mumbai and other parts of the State. Since its establishment, MHADA has constructed 4,85,151 tenements (as of November 2021), according to data from the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled in the state assembly last March.

