Mahindra Logistics, Ascendas-Firstspace announce launch of one million sq ft warehouse near Pune

The warehouse will be developed as per the company’s sustainability standards incorporating recycled construction material, liquid discharge management, renewable energy waste management, and state-of-the-art automation.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), an integrated logistics solutions provider, and Ascendas-Firstspace, an industrial real estate developer, announced the setting up of a one million sq ft multi-client warehouse park in Talegaon, near Pune, in Maharashtra.

The development will be spread over three phases, with the first phase of 0.5 million sq ft operational by the end of 2023-24, the company said in a statement on March 27.

This is the second project in the Ascendas-Firstspace Pune Talegaon-II Logistics Park, spread over 40 acres, in the Ascendas-Firstspace micro-market. Talegaon-II is part of the Chakan Talegaon Industrial Corridor (CTIC), one of the most important manufacturing clusters in India. The area has been a traditional manufacturing base for large auto, engineering, and electronics companies. The CTIC corridor is currently witnessing significant growth on account of the success of the Make in India programme, said the company in a statement.

This is an important part of MLL’s pan-India network of multi-user facilities in strategic industrial clusters. In addition to A-grade warehouses totalling one million square feet, the facility will also host MLL’s first Automation Technology Centre that focuses on the development and deployment of automation technologies using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, augmented reality & virtual reality (ARVR), automated guided vehicles (AGV), and block chain, the company said.

"The Chakan region is one of India’s leading industrial and consumption clusters. The facility will allow us to further expand our range of integrated solutions for key customers in the area, and provide world class, technology-enabled solutions. The site will also host our first Automation Technology Centre and focus on DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) talent development. It is designed to be an IGBC/LEED-certified facility per our vision to be carbon neutral by 2040," Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said.

“We are proud to be the transaction advisors for this unique project. This is a testimony of India’s logistics growth story. Outsourcing of logistics activities is a major trend, with the third party logistics (3PL) segment comprising 43 percent of transactions in 2022," Sanjay Bajaj, MD, Logistics & Industrial, JLL, said.

Aloke Buniya, CEO, Ascendas-Firstspace added, " We look forward to expanding our partnership to other projects across India. We are committed to being a strong partner to our clients and constructing a robust network of logistics and industrial parks in the key logistics nodes and manufacturing clusters all across India."