Mahindra Lifespaces and Actis form joint venture to develop industrial, logistics real estate facilities

Mahindra Lifespace | CMP: Rs 460.75 | The stock was down 14 percent amid weak market conditions. Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces is continuing to see strong end-user demand, which is driving the residential markets. “It has been a fantastic quarter two seasonally. Particularly in the Mumbai market, the quarter two tends to be softer because of the monsoons and other factors but this year we have seen a very strong growth sequentially from quarter four onwards,” Subramanian told CNBC-TV18. The realty firm is looking to acquire a few land parcels this fiscal to build housing projects with sales potential of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore, a top company official said. The company will acquire these land parcels either through outright purchase or by forming Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) with landowners.

Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, part of Mahindra Group, has entered into a joint venture with private equity firm Actis for developing industrial and logistics real estate facilities across India.

Actis will own a majority stake and Mahindra Lifespaces will have a significant minority with total investment over the initial years including debt to be Rs 2,200 crore.

The joint venture platform will acquire and develop the land spread across 100 acres in two Mahindra World Cities along with other greenfield and brownfield sites across the country.

Ashish Singh, Partner and Head of India and SE Asia Real Estate, Actis, said, “The demand for industrial real estate is on the rise as India benefits from a renewal of domestic capital investment cycle, realignment of global supply chains in many sectors and as the government’s PLI (production linked incentive) schemes catalyse more and more investment in manufacturing locally. Yet, there is a need for more dependable real estate solution providers and institutional owners in this sector."

To boost productivity and growth in infrastructure, logistics and warehousing, and attract investments in the sector, the government recently announced the National Logistics Policy in September.

Apart from investment in industrial and logistics projects, in early September, Mahindra Lifespace Developers was looking to acquire a few land parcels this fiscal to build housing projects with sales potential of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore.