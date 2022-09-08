English
    Mahindra Logistics unveils 1 lakh sqft warehouse in Nashik

    The initiative is a part of the company's plan to augment network in tier-II and tier-III cities.

    Moneycontrol News

    Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) on September 8 unveiled 1 lakh sqft of warehouse in Nashik, designed with a  sustainable warehousing architecture including multi-client capabilities, renewable energy, resource conservation and green cover.

    This state-of-art warehouse will be an important part of MLL’s pan-India network of multi-user facilities that support customers inbound to manufacturing and fulfilment operations. The facility will support e-commerce, consumer, and manufacturing & engineering industries, said the company in a statement.

    The built-to-suit (BTS) facility is designed in line with MLL’s sustainability standards, including usage of recycled construction material, liquid discharge management, renewable energy and waste management requirements and state-of-the-art automation, it added.

    The facility has onsite solar power generation capabilities to cater to the entire energy requirements and is equipped for solar charging for cargo vehicles and personal mobility.

    Commenting on this, Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, “The new facility extends our focus on providing customers a pan-India network of world class warehousing infrastructure. Our focus remains on providing integrated, customized solutions for inbound and fulfilment for which a robust warehousing network is key."

    He added, "This launch is part of our plan to expand into Tier 2 cities with larger, world class facilities. This new facility is a benchmark in terms of sustainability and a step forward towards our vision to be carbon neutral by 2040."
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 05:32 pm
