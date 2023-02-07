English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Maharashtra readies homes for Raigad village hit by landslide in 2021

    MHADA, the state housing development authority, plans to construct 231 houses spread across 17 acres at a cost of Rs 77 crore for Taliye village landslide victims. The homes will be given free of cost.

    Mehul R Thakkar
    File photo of the under construction homes in Taliye village of Raigad district. (Photo credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

    File photo of the under construction homes in Taliye village of Raigad district. (Photo credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

    As the Uttarakhand government readies for the settlement of people hit by land subsidence in Joshimath, a similar rehabilitation is underway in Maharashtra.

    The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to construct 231 earthquake-resistant independent houses for victims of a July 2021 landslide in the state that killed over 80 people.

    Also read: Joshimath sinking: A look at why the town is on the brink of disaster

    The houses, with a configuration of 2 BHK and measuring around 600 square feet, are being constructed in Taliye village in Mahad taluka in Raigad district.