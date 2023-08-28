Kajol buys office space in Mumbai for Rs 7.64 crore

Bollywood actress Kajol has bought office space in Mumbai for Rs 7.64 crore

Bollywood actress Kajol has bought office space in Mumbai for Rs 7.64 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The office space, spread across RERA carpet area of 194.67 sq m, is located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road at Andheri West in Mumbai, the document showed.

The seller is Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

The agreement was signed on July 28.

Moneycontrol is awaiting a response to an email query sent to the actress.

In July this year, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn purchased five office units at Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs 45.09 crore. The office units with a total area of 13,293 square feet are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road. The seller was Veer Savarkar Projects. The value of three units located on the 16th floor was Rs 30.35 crore and the stamp duty paid was Rs 1.82 crore. The units have a built-up area of 8,405 square feet.

Devgn also purchased two office units on the 17th floor of the building spread across 4,893 square feet (built-up area) for Rs 14.74 crore, on which stamp duty of Rs 88.44 lakh was paid.

In 2021, Devgn had bought a bungalow spread across 474.4 square meters at Juhu in Mumbai for Rs 47.5 crore, for which he took a loan of Rs 18.75 crore. The property is part of Kapole Cooperative Housing Society, which transferred it jointly to Veena Virendra Devgan and Devgn.

In April this year, Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan had bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and comes with four reserved car parking spots. The sale deed was registered on April 13, 2023, and the seller is Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Several Bollywood stars prefer to purchase commercial properties and rent them out instead of residential ones. The main reason for the trend is the annual rental yield that the commercial real estate market offers in comparison to residential real estate.