English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    IKEA to open third Mumbai store on July 28

    The 72,000 square foot store will be IKEA’s first in-mall store in India, offering more than 7,000 home furnishing products

    Moneycontrol News

    IKEA, a global Swedish home furnishings retailer, will be opening its newest store in Mumbai at R CITY, Ghatkopar (W) on July 28. This will be IKEA’s third store in the city.

    Spread across 72,000 square feet, the store will offer customers a range of 7,000 plus products and house a restaurant with 130 seating capacity that will offer Indian and Swedish delicacies. It will also be IKEA’s first in-mall store in India.

    IKEA started its journey in Maharashtra in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platforms, followed by the launch of its big format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020 and opening of the first city store in Worli in 2021. Mumbai is one of its priority markets in India where IKEA continues its omnichannel expansion.

    Ingka Group, the largest IKEA franchisee operates, 469 IKEA stores, shops, and planning studios. With over five billion visits online and 775 million IKEA store visits, IKEA is reaching out to many more people in an omnichannel way. The Ingka revenue for FY21 is close to 42 billion euros.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IKEA #mumbai #Real Estate #Retail
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.