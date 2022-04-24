Housing woes | Earth Towne flat buyers stage protest ahead of NCLAT hearing; accuse GNIDA of malpractice

The Earth Towne Flat Buyers Welfare Association members staged a protest march today.

Hundreds of flat buyers of Earth Towne on April 24 held a protest at the project site and raised slogans against the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) over the indefinite delay in delivery of apartments. The flat buyers and their association are demanding delivery of their homes as 2022 marks 12 years of their suffering. Some even came from Patna, Kanpur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi to take part in the protest and share their pain.

The Earth Towne project has been in trouble although the construction of some towers is almost 80-90 percent complete. The Towne project was renamed Roma Dreams after Earth Infrastructure was declared insolvent. Earth's directors are behind bars on charges of cheating buyers and siphoning off investors' money. The project, which was envisaged around 2010 with a promised delivery within three years, is still staring at an uncertain future.

"I have invested in this project since 2010. Our case is still in court. Earlier, the court had appointed a new builder for completing the project while ordering the Greater Noida authority to facilitate construction. But is the GNIDA above court? Why is it not allowing the new builder to start work? We are paying EMIs while living on rent. Why are we being forced to run from pillar to post for no fault of ours? The authority has destroyed all our dreams," said Madhavi Arora.

Another flat buyer said that her father invested in this project, and now he has passed away. "I am now paying the EMI. My father wanted to buy this home for us but he is no more. My kids are suffering. Three generations are forced to suffer due to the greed of the builder. I request PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to do something for us," she said.

Another woman who was carrying her child broke down and her voice choked with emotion while trying to express her plight.

Sushil Kumar Malviya, who came from Varanasi, alleged, "Last year, NCLT's order came in our favour that Roma Unicorn Designex will complete the project. The court also waived off the due amount of GNIDA. Authority officials should be held accountable. My appeal to Modi ji and Yogi ji is that they should implement their corruption-free working style in the authority as well so the buyers, who are paying loan EMI and rent as well, will get some relief."

A boy looks at the incomplete towers of the Earth Towne project.

The Earth Towne Flat Buyers Welfare Association members, who also staged a protest march today, are planning a sit-in in front of the GNIDA office against the alleged malpractices within the authority.

The Greater Noida authority has challenged the NCLT order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal seeking clearance of its land lease dues. The authority had leased the land to Earth Towne at 10 percent cost of the land.

When approached, advocate UN Singh, who is representing the GNIDA before NCLAT, refused to comment on the matter. The NCLAT will take up the case on April 25.





