Moneycontrol Area Watch | Raj Nagar Extension: Elevated road and upcoming RRTS connecting Delhi revive interest

Aerial shot of NCR, including the Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad. (Photo by Sumita Roy Dutta/Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Despite proximity to Ghaziabad and Delhi and affordable pricing, the real estate market in Raj Nagar Extension has remained subdued for more than a decade.

The law and order situation on the connecting road, poor water and electricity supply were some of the major issues which kept homebuyers away from Raj Nagar Extension. Residents of the area in the past have complained about the quality and supply of water, too. There are also reports of depleting water tables.

However, things have changed now, and expected to further improve once underconstruction infrastructure projects are complete. Given the new dynamics, Raj Nagar Extension is now slowly catching up as a preferred destination for both investors as well as end-users. Located near the Hindon Elevated Road and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Raj Nagar Extension enjoys proximity to India's first 14-lane expressway (Delhi-Meerut).

The 82-km Delhi-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), work on which is in full swing, almost touches the locality. High-speed trains on the RRTS, once operational, promise to change the way India travels. Market watchers believe property prices in the areas falling along the RRTS will move northward.

There are several prominent developers in the area offering affordable units, mid-segment apartments, and luxury properties. The area also boasts of reputed educational institutions, hospitals, shopping areas, and entertainment centres in the vicinity.

Going by experts and media reports, the area has witnessed significant appreciation in prices already with major infrastructure development.

Raj Nagar Extension is being developed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The area offers freehold properties.

An international cricket stadium, too, is coming up in the area, which will become a major landmark. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has acquired land for the cricket stadium.

As the area enjoys good connectivity with business hubs in Noida, Greater Noida and other parts of Ghaziabad, the rental incomes, too, are said to be good.

While the locality promises all the necessary amenities, air pollution is a problem. Besides, one has to keep in mind the temporary problems which may come up as several development works are being executed in and around the area.

GEOGRAPHY

This fast-developing residential micro-market in Ghaziabad lies just along the NH-34 and NH-9. Eastern Peripheral Road connecting Kundli, Ghaziabad and Palwal is very close by. Its neibhbours are Sanjay Nagar and Raj Nagar, which are comparatively developed localities. The area has caught the attention of hundreds of homebuyers due to its proximity to Delhi, and easy accessibility to other parts of Ghaziabad, and several key areas of Noida.

The developing residential locality offers comparatively affordable properties. There are several completed and under-construction multi-storey apartment projects to choose from. Like any other fast-developing locality, Raj Nagar Extension too offers all kind of properties - 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK.

PHYSCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Raj Nagar Extension has a good network of roads. Meerut Road (NH-34), Meerut Bypass Road (NH-9) and Raj Nagar Extension Road connect this micro-market to Delhi, Noida, and important areas in Ghaziabad.

The link road connecting NH-24 with NH-58 gives the residents direct access to large part of Eastern Uttar Pradesh through NH-24.

The nearest metro station, Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) on the Red Line of Delhi Metro, is about 8 km from Raj Nagar Extension. Vaishali Metro Station is located at a distance of about 13 km from Raj Nagar

Extension.

The Ghaziabad Railway station, about 12 km away, could be reached with half an hour.

SOCIAL AND RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

There are good educational institutions, including prominent schools, near Raj Nagar Extension. Similarly, prominent healthcare facilities, including hospitals, are nearby. There are markets, shopping malls, and complexes in the adjoining areas.

This emerging residential hub lies near the Meerut Road Industrial Area housing several manufacturing units. People living in Raj Nagar Extension can easily reach major office destinations in Noida sectors 62, 63, 60, 57, and 59.

PRICES

As per PropTiger Research, the top 5 projects by sales between January-September 2021 in the area were: Metro Homes, Moti Residency Phase II, Gulmohar Garden Phase 2, Aggarwal Heights, and Raj Garden City.

2 and 3 BHK properties in the Raj Garden City project of Dwarika Raj Group are available in the price range of Rs 3,500-3,700 per square feet (sq. ft).

One can opt for 1, 2 and 3 BHK in Metro Homes by Land Craft Developers.

Gulmohar Garden Phase-2 by SVP Group is offering 2 and 3 BHK in the price range of Rs 2,900-3,100 per sq. ft.

MORE PROJECTS IN THE AREA

Ajnara Integrity by Ajnara Group;

Migsun Atharva by Migsun Group;

VVIP Addresses by VVIP Builders;

SCC Sapphire SCC Builders;

Nilaya Greens by Nilaya Infra;

MCC Signature Heights by MCC Developers;

River Heights by Landcraft Developers;

Bluemoon Homes by LR Infrahomes India Pvt. Ltd;

Fortune Residency by Vasu Infrastructure.