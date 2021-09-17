MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

GST Council: GST on supply of bricks increased from 5% to 12%

Real estate experts divided on its impact on cost of housing

Vandana Ramnani
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

The GST Council has agreed to raise GST on supply of bricks to 12% from 5% with input tax credit (ITC) from April 2022.

"Brick kilns would be brought under a special composition scheme with a threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh, with effect from April 1, 2022. Bricks would attract GST at the rate of 6% without input tax credit under the scheme. GST rate of 12% with ITC would otherwise apply to bricks," it said.

These decisions were taken at the GST Council meet on September 17 held in Lucknow.

Some taxation experts said that this may increase the cost of housing units.

“While increasing the GST rate on bricks from 5% to 12% appears to be a positive move for manufacturers and traders of bricks as it takes care of the inverted duty structure. It may increase the cost of the flat (finished product) in the hands of the end-user or buyers as the developer may not be able to take complete credit of the same,”  Harpreet Singh, partner, Indirect Taxes, KPMG India.

Close

Related stories

As for the GST on brick kiln owners, capacity-based taxation may not be the right thing to do, especially during COVID-19 times as brick kiln owners may not be producing at the optimum level right now on account of various constraints pertaining to the pandemic, say some taxation experts.

However, Prashant Thakur, director and head - Research,  ANAROCK Property Consultants said that the cost of housing may not be impacted instantly as property pricing is an extremely sensitive issue right now.

“This will benefit brick kiln owners, who are invariably small operators. The overall impact on the cost of bricks will not increase. Moreover, developers are aware that property pricing is extremely sensitive now and would not consider increasing them even if the impact had been detrimental. As such, cost of housing will not be impacted,” Thakur said.

"We feel that the housing prices will rise in the short-term specially in tier 3/4 towns due to lack of quality supply with the economy opening and more than nominal GST rates without input tax credit paid by developers. Most of the reputed and large developers in tier 1/2 cities are anyway using modern equipment like blocks for construction instead of bricks, hence it will not impact the sector significantly," said Harsh Vardhan Patodia, president, Credai National.
Vandana Ramnani
Tags: #bricks #GST #GST Council #Real Estate #Tax
first published: Sep 17, 2021 10:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.