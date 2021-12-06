MARKET NEWS

English
Godrej Properties ties up with TDI Group for luxury housing project in Connaught Place 

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.25 lakh sq ft saleable area.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image


Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has announced that it has entered into a joint venture with TDI Group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project over 1.25 lakh sq ft in Connaught Place.


The project is likely to have residential apartments of various configurations. “As we continue to strengthen our presence in Delhi, we are happy to add this project in one of downtown Delhi’s most desirable locations. This will be our third project in Delhi and further expands our presence across India’s leading cities,” said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.


“We are proud to be associated with Godrej Properties to deliver this uber-luxury project and we look forward to this association,” said Kamal Taneja, Managing Director, TDI InfraCorp.


Godrej Properties is developing a housing project at Okhla, while it will soon launch a luxury housing project at Ashok Vihar.  In the Delhi-NCR property market, the company is developing projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram. It recently bought a 16-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop primarily residential properties.

The company is expanding its presence across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru and purchasing land parcels and entering into joint ventures with landowners.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #Godrej Properties #Housing #Real Estate #TDI Group
first published: Dec 6, 2021 11:55 am

