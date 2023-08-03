Elan Group awards Rs-1,000 crore contract to Leighton Group for luxury project

For representational purpose

NCR-based real estate developer Elan Group said it has awarded a Rs 1,000-crore contract to Leighton India for the construction of phase-1 of its luxury residential project, Elan The Presidential.

The company’s maiden luxury project Elan The Presidential, which will have 728 units, is being developed at sector 106 in Gurugram near Dwarka Expressway.

Leighton India is the Indian operations arm of Leighton Asia, which is a member of the internationally renowned CIMIC Group, headquartered in Australia.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman of Elan Group, said, "Leighton India has extensive construction experience in India. During the past 25 years it has delivered some of the largest projects in the country. We are confident that this association will ensure world-class delivery of this project regarding safety, quality, and timelines while keeping sustainability at the core in line with our philosophy."

As the appointed contractor, Leighton India will be responsible for the delivery of the entire construction work of the project, including civil construction, coordination with other contractors, and overall site infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed in 40 months, the company noted.

"We are proud to be selected as construction contractor for Elan The Presidential project, which will support the ongoing growth of Gurugram. Our client's confidence in our strong performance and safe delivery is a testament to our reputation for safety, quality, and reliability, as well as our leading position in the sector," said Brad Davey, Managing Director of Leighton Asia.

Elan The Presidential is spread across 30 acres, and the project will have approximately 2000 super luxury residences (3, 4, 5 BHK and Duplex Penthouses) ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 15 crore.