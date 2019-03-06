App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DDA housing scheme 2019 to be launched this week; 18,000 flats on offer

This may not be the last housing scheme by DDA as there are still over 6000 units under various stages of construction across Delhi.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Whatsapp

Ahead of general elections, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to launch more than 18,000 housing units in the lower (LIG), middle (MIG) and high income group (HIG) categories this week. Also, this may not be the last housing draw as there are over 6,000 flats still under construction across Delhi, top DDA sources told Moneycontrol.

The advertisement for 2019 housing lottery is expected to be out on March 7, DDA Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

Asked if this would be the last housing draw by the Delhi’s development body now that the land pooling policy has been announced, he said "No this is not the last housing scheme. We still have over 6,000 houses under construction spread across Delhi."

DDA has decided to include an additional 7,500 flats in the 2019 scheme over and above the 10,300 announced earlier. The additional flats are in the economically weaker section and the middle income group located in Narela, sources said.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

On February 25, the DDA had passed a proposal to put 10,300 flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj. Up for grabs are 960 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS) at Narela; 8,383 LIG flats at Narela and Vasant Kunj; 579 MIG flats at Vasant Kunj; and 448 HIG flats at Vasant Kunj, the DDA had said in a statement.

All application processes will be done online, he said.

Sources said those applying for two-bedroom MIG flats or three-bedroom HIG flats will have to deposit Rs 2 lakh as registration fee. Those going for one-bedroom LIG flats will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh.  The registration amount for flats for economically weaker sections has been kept at Rs 25,000.

Officials said the cost of the flats is likely to be in the range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for MIG and Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for HIG. MIG units range between 650 sq ft to 750 sq ft and HIG around 970 sq ft in plinth area. Carpet area of units is generally 10-20 percent less than the plinth area.

For first time homebuyers, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) benefit may also be available, officials said.

Flats surrendered by the allottees of the earlier schemes have not been included in the new scheme.

DDA launched its last scheme almost nine years ago after the Commonwealth Games when 2,300 HIG and MIG houses were up from grabs in Mukherjee Nagar, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura and Motia Khan. In 2014, almost 500 MIG flats located in Narela that were offered in the draw were returned by the allottees due to lack of infrastructure facilities.

The DDA's budget for the year 2019-20 was presented on February 25. Expenditure has been set at nearly Rs 6,968 crore, a growth of 23.30 percent over FY19 revised Budget Estimate at Rs 5,651 crore. Key activities to be taken under the budget include transforming Delhi into a world-class city and preparing a request for proposal (RFP) for developing vacant area available at Dwarka (200 hectares), a DDA statement had said.

Other activities include construction of socio-cultural centres in Rohini, CBD Shahdara and Mayur Vihar; retrofitting of Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community Centres; promotion of sports; beautification of Delhi and heritage preservation, the statement said.

Vandana.ramnani@nw18.com
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #DDA #DDA housing scheme 2019 #Delhi #Housing #property #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parliamentary Panel Concerned Over Ability of Facebook to Check Misuse ...

Budget Carrier Spicejet Signs on Amadeus as its First Global Sales Par ...

New Zealand Hope to Avoid Sri Lanka Like Episode at Wellington - Trent ...

35 Strangest World Records Ever Set; You Won't Believe Exist

'Abhinandan is Not on Social Media': IAF Warns About Fake Accounts Imp ...

At least 16 Killed in Attack in Eastern Afghanistan: Provincial Spokes ...

Pakistan to Send Envoy Sohail Mahmood Back to India to 'End all Confli ...

Land Rover SVO Unveils New Armoured Range Rover Sentinel with Enhanced ...

Vijender's US Debut Set for April 12, Starts Training Under Hall of Fa ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.