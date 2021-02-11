DDA Budget 2021-2022: Focus on greener Delhi, infrastructure push for Narela, Dwarka and Rohini

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled its Budget 2021-2022 with an annual outlay of Rs. 6,738 crore, while receipts have been projected at Rs. 6,749 crore, with the focus on infrastructure development in three sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Rohini.

DDA has more than 35,000 flats in these three areas, most of these houses are in Narela, where the authority, responsible for housing and infrastructure development in the national capital, has been struggling to sell units due to lack of connectivity.

A significant part of the budget, cleared on February 10, has been earmarked for Narela sub-city. A sum of Rs 2,326 has been set aside for land development and infrastructure including power lines, water supply, roads, sewage and drainage for Dwarka, Narela and Rohini.

Significant allocations have also been made for transport infrastructure projects including grants for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for Phase -IV for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor and construction of UER II stretch in Delhi through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The budget also lays emphasis on the rejuvenation of water bodies and the Yamuna riverfront.

All ongoing housing projects of DDA are likely to be completed in 2021-22, with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for thier completion.

DDA is the nodal agency for execution of 376 JJ clusters for the ambitious mission Housing For All under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (Urban). For three JJ clusters at Kalkaji extension, Jailor Wala Bagh and Kathputli Colony, construction of 7,500 EWS houses is on and will be completed by December 2021.

Request For Proposal (RFQ) for four in situ slum rehabilitation projects, comprising around 7,100 households, is likely to be floated in March 2021. Tender for more in situ slum rehabilitation projects in each quarter is projected to be floated by December 2021 for 26,500 houses.

Along with the provision of Rs 2,326 crore for development of land and physical infrastructure in Narela, Dwarka and Rohini, the budget has focussed on improving connectivity.

DDA will provide Rs 1,000 crore in a phased manner for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of Delhi Metro. Allocations have also been made for the completion of the Urban Extension Road –II (UER) project at the earliest.

Connections of major national highways, will significantly ease congestion on Delhi roads and improve air quality. The Budget has provisioned for Rs 100 crore for the purpose.

The budget has set aside Rs 8 crore for four foot overbridges in Dwarka to provide safe passage to pedestrians. The work on flyover cum railway over bridge in Narela is expected to be completed by March 2021 and Rs 6 crore have been allocated for it.

A concept plan for the development of vacant/available land usage in Narela is being prepared by a consultant and its report is expected by March 2021.

Construction of a drain in Sector-8, Dwarka has been undertaken for the discharge of drain water of the IGI airport and Rs 9 crore set aside for the purpose.

The process of preparation of MPD 2041, initiated in 2017, was on track and the draft is expected to be ready by March 2021 for statutory approvals. It has provisioned for Rs 17 crore for the purpose.

The budget also lays special emphasis on the rejuvenation of water bodies and the Yamuna River Front.

The work on Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka has commenced. Spread over 80 hectares, the park is being executed by NBCC. The amount provisioned for the purpose is Rs 280 crore.

DDA has prepared an action plan for the rejuvenation of 41 of water bodies. Work on 10 has been completed and is nearing completion in another 13. Work on the remaining water bodies will also be taken up on priority and Rs 40 crore has been provisioned for iy.

There are 787 parks under DDA, with a total area of 11258 acres. The maximum average daily water requirement for them is 34.3ML. The work of setting up decentralized STPs/wastewater treatment plants so as to close borewells supplying water to the city parks is being taken up in a phased manner and steps are also being taken to recharge the borewells. Rs 10 crore have been provisioned for the purpose.

DDA has also undertaken the work of rejuvenation and restoration of the floodplains of the River Yamuna. The work is being taken up in a phased manner as 10 separate sub-projects, with a provision of Rs 105 crore.

An outlay of Rs. 112.40 crore has also been provided towards the development and maintenance of city parks maintained by DDA.

DDA has planned a dedicated track for cyclists and pedestrians. The Delhi cycle walk project is being planned to take a large number of car rides of the Delhi roads. The work on Phase 1 of the Delhi cycle walk with a dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians named Neelgai line from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar has been initiated and Rs 28 crore set aside for it.

An amount of Rs 410 crore has been allocated for the construction of three new sports complexes at Dwarka and one at Rohini. A golf course is also expected to come up in Dwarka and a sports complex on private-public partnership basis.

DDA had identified three commercial centers —Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community center— for an upgrade. The Basant Lok Community Centre has been completed.

The amount has been set aside for the construction of utsav pandals at Madangir, Dwarka, Rohini and CBD Shahdara Utsav Pandal.DDA has also undertaken a project which involves integrated development based on Transit-Oriented Development norms with mixed land usage on 30 hectares of land at Karkardooma. The first of its kind East Delhi Hub project is being executed by NBCC. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been provisioned for it and tenders floated.