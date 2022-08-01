English
    Coworking firm India Accelerator makes Noida debut with 20,000 sq. ft space; to launch six new centres by year-end

    The new centres will come up in Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon for an investment of around Rs 17 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    The Noida facility is a mix of private cabins, open seating and meeting rooms.

    Coworking firm India Accelerator on August 1 made its Noida debut with a 20,000 sq. ft. centre having a capacity of 250 seats.

    India Accelerator has invested around Rs 2.75 crore for this centre. The firm already has four coworking spaces in Gurugram and the Noida centre is its fifth unit. The company aims to expand its geographical footprint by launching six new business centres all over the country by the year end.

    Abhay Chawla, Founding partner & COO of India Accelerator, said, “Noida is rapidly emerging as India’s leading business hub for tech enterprises and startups. The pressing demand for coworking spaces from this region inspired us to continue to create flex workspaces and facilitate growing businesses.”

    The India Accelerator said that its new centres will come up in Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon for an investment of around Rs 17 crore. To bolster the startup ecosystem, India Accelerator also aims to strengthen its network globally with partnerships in Dubai, Singapore, UK and USA.

    The company said that it has registered 25x growth within four years of its inception and mentored over 150 startups while recording over $350 million valuation of its portfolio companies.
    Tags: #coworking #Noida #Real Estate
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:57 pm
