Co-working firm DevX launches 4th facility in Ahmedabad spread over 1.8 lakh sq ft

"With 25+ centres across India, DevX will double its India portfolio by investing 60 crore.” said Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder – DevX.

DevX, a managed office space provider from Gujarat, has launched its fourth co-working space in Ahmedabad spread over 1.8 lakh square feet (sq ft) with a capacity to accommodate 3,000 seats.

The company has presence across 11 cities with over 25 centres. DevX plans to double its India portfolio with an investment of Rs 60 crore, the company said.

The co-working space-cum-accelerator was founded in September 2017.