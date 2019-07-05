Budget 2019: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry gets Rs 48,000 crore

Budget 2019, presented on July 5 by Nirmala Sitharaman, saw the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry outlay touch over Rs 48,000 crore, an increase of over 12 percent from Rs 42,965 crore last year.

The outlay for the flagship scheme of the government – the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – has been granted Rs 6,853 crore as against Rs 6,505 crore in 2018-2019, nearly 5.3 percent increase.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), over 81 lakh houses with an investment of about Rs 4.83 lakh crore have been sanctioned of which construction of about 47 lakh houses has started," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"Over 26 lakh houses have been completed of which nearly 24 lakh houses delivered to the beneficiaries," she said.

PMAY (U) is a mission to provide Housing to All by 2022 and is being implemented since 2015. It provides central assistance to urban local bodies and other implementing agencies through states/union territories for in-situ rehabilitation of existing slum dwellers using land as a resource through private participation, credit-linked subsidy, affordable housing in partnership and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancement.

The government has allocated Rs 6,450 crore for the Smart Cities Mission for 2019-2020 against Rs 6,169 crore in 2018-2019, which is about 4.5 percent more than the amount set aside last year.

The government last year had proposed over 50 percent increase in the allocation for smart cities in Budget 2018 from Rs 4,000 crore for 2017-2018 to Rs 6,169 crore for 2018-2019.

Under the programme, 100 Smart Cities have been selected in four rounds based on an all India competition. All 100 cities have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Since the launch of the mission, a total of 5,151 projects have been identified and are in various stages of implementation in 100 cities.

The government has set aside Rs 7,300 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme that is targeted at upgrading urban infrastructure across 500 towns and cities. This is an increase of almost 14.06 percent over last year's allocation.

The AMRUT scheme was allocated Rs 6,400 crore (revised) in last year's Budget. The allocation under the scheme was cut to Rs 6,000 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 9,000 crore in 2017-18.

AMRUT scheme is aimed at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other civic amenities to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas.

The government has set aside Rs 19,152 crore for the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) as against the previous financial year's budgetary allocation of Rs 15,600 crore, an almost 23 percent increase.