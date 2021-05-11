Brokerage firm Square Yards FY21 revenue up 17% at Rs 349 crore

Representative image

NCR-based housing brokerage firm Square Yards on May 11 reported a 17 percent increase in revenue at Rs 350 crore during the last fiscal year from India and overseas businesses.

Its EBITDA stood at Rs 50 crore and Gross Transaction Value (GTV) at Rs 8,112 crore, up 33% Y-o-Y, the company said in a statement.

The company registered its sixth consecutive profitable quarter in Q4, clocking a revenue of Rs 123 crore, a 47% Y-o-Y increase during the period with Rs 15.2 crore in EBITDA margins. Annualizing last quarter in dollar terms, Square Yards is now clocking $70mn revenue and $10mn EBITDA run rate, the company said.

Its revenue stood at Rs 298.2 crore in 2019-20. Indian real estate operations contributed 50 percent to the overall revenue while 41 percent came from international business and rest 9 percent from mortgage business, Square Yards said in a statement.

Gross profit increased 57 percent to Rs 139.9 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 88.9 crore in the previous year. The Gross Transaction Value (GTV) stood at Rs 8,112 crore in the last fiscal year, up 33 percent from 2019-20.

Indian real estate operations contributed 50% to the overall revenue, while 41% came from international business and rest 9% from mortgage business. Global real estate segment witnessed its GTV jump 100% Y-o-Y to Rs 2,914 crore, led by a higher increase in market share, the company said.

Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO, Square Yards said, “This has been a breakout year for us where we were able to outperform the property industry by more than 70 percent and win substantial market share with double-digit EBITDA margins."

All the new business segments have started showing strong traction, he said.

The firm has so far raised $50 million in equity and over $25 million in debt financing since its inception in 2014.