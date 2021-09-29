Average housing prices up by 3% across 7 cities; sales increase in July-Sep quarter: Anarock

The fast-paced vaccination drive, robust hiring in the IT/ITeS and financial sectors piggybacking on record-low home loan rates led to housing sales across top seven cities increasing from 29,520 units to 62,800 units in the third quarter of 2021 with MMR accounting for 33% of the total sales, followed by NCR with a 16% share, an analysis by property consultant Anarock has said.

New launches in the top 7 cities rose by 98% yearly – from approximately 32,530 units in Q3 2020 to approximately 64,560 units in Q3 2021. While MMR continued to see the highest number of new launches (of approximately 16,510 units) in the quarter, Hyderabad was close behind with a new supply infusion of approximately 14,690 units. NCR added approximately 8,410 units in Q3 2021 - a yearly rise of 19%.

Approximately 78% of the new supply was added in sub-Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore price bracket.

The seven cities tracked by Anarock are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

Housing prices appreciated by 3 per cent across the seven cities to Rs 5,760 per square feet in Q3 of 2021 calendar year from Rs 5,600 per square feet in Q3, 2020. Bengaluru leads with an approx. 4% annual rise – from Rs 4,975 per sq. ft. in Q3 2020 to approximately Rs 5,150 per sq. ft. in Q3 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Interestingly, the mid-segment (homes priced Rs 40-80 lakh) and premium homes (priced between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore) continue to dominate new supply with 41% and 25% shares, respectively. The affordable housing segment (units priced less than 40 lakh) saw its supply share reduce to 24% in the quarter, the analysis said.

“IT/ITeS continues to drive the bulk of housing demand in the top 7 cities," says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

"The ongoing WFH culture continues to influence residential sentiment on two major fronts - overall housing demand and unit sizes. The fast-paced vaccination drive is an added sentiment booster, especially in terms of increased site visits."

"With new launches increasing by 98% and housing sales skyrocketing by 113%, Q3 2021 stands in stark contrast to this period last year,"said Puri.

"MMR and NCR together accounted for nearly 50% of the overall housing sales in the quarter,” he said.

In previous periods of unprecedented demand, housing prices invariably rose steeply. In the current pandemic period, they have remained more or less stable, and developers were actively sweetening the deal with added offers and discounts in this period, effectively keeping a lid on the overall cost of property acquisition.

MMR distinguished itself with an impressive 8% y-o-y reduction in its unsold stock. Unsold inventory in the region stood at 1.92 lakh units as of Q3 2021 end. NCR saw a 3% yearly decline.