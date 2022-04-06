English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    ATS group company goes into insolvency, homebuyers face uncertainty

    Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd, which is building ATS Triumph project in Gurgaon, allegedly failed to pay dues amounting to over Rs 25 crore

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against ATS group company Anand Divine Developers Pvt Ltd after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted a petition filed by creditor ICICI Prudential Venture Capital Fund Real Estate Scheme 1 for non-payment of dues amounting to over Rs 25 crore.

    There are more than 400 apartments in ATS Triumph project being built by Anand Divine in Gurgaon’s Sector 104. As the project has received an occupancy certificate, buyers who have not registered (executed a conveyance deed) their units will have to file their claims with the insolvency resolution professional.

    The proceedings against Anand Divine is the latest in a series of such actions against real estate players in the National Capital Region in recent times, as homebuyers continue to face uncertainty over defaults by the developers.

    Anand Divine took the loan by mortgaging the complete 14 acres of land earmarked for the project, said the NCLT order issued on March 25. Moneycontrol has reviewed the copy of the order.

    Harish Taneja's name has been proposed as the insolvency resolution professional.

    Close

    Related stories

    Piyush Singh, partner at PSP Legal, which is representing buyers of the project in various courts, said the scheme was launched by ATS to attract buyers through a buyback scheme. Most agreements were under a subvention-cum-buyback scheme, wherein the developer was to buy back the units after three or four years of allotment.

    Homebuyers should immediately file their claim with the IRP, he said.

    “We have received a copy of the order and we are in the middle of studying the same. However, the amount under consideration is a very small sum and the related project is completed and handed over. This will have no bearing on our other projects. Meanwhile, we have mutually closed this dispute/matter with ICICI Pru (Applicant) and will be filing a settlement soon,” said Getamber Anand, CMD of ATS Infrastructure Limited.

    Delhi-NCR-based developer Supertech, which has several ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, went into insolvency on March 25 after the Delhi bench of the NCLT admitted a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues of Rs 431,92,53,302 as on January 31, 2021.

    Insolvency proceedings have also been initiated against Logix Blossom Zest located in Sector 143 of Noida.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #ATS group #insolvency proceedings #Real Estate
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 03:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.