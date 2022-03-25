Supertech goes into insolvency, leaves 25,000 homebuyers' fate in limbo

Delhi-NCR-based developer Supertech Ltd, which has several ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, went into insolvency on March 25 after the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted a petition filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues.

This order may impact over 25,000 homebuyers who were awaiting possession of their homes booked with the developer for several years.

The NCLT appointed Hitesh Goel as the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) for Supertech Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The tribunal had reserved its order in the case on March 17, 2022 after the one time settlement proposed by Supertech Ltd was rejected by the bank and arguments were heard.

There is no clarity on Supertech’s dues to lenders. A copy of the written order is awaited. Moneycontrol has reached out to Supertech for comments. This story will be updated as and when Supertech responds.

Once a company is admitted to the corporate insolvency resolution process there is a moratorium on all pending civil, consumer, RERA cases, including executions till resolution is achieved.

“The homebuyers who had booked their apartments with Supertech should not panic but immediately file their claim with IRP as required under the law," Piyush Singh, Partner of PSP Legal, which had filed several petitions before Delhi High Court and NCLT against Supertech, told Moneycontrol.

"The homebuyers should collectively also follow the company’s insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and participate in revival of the company by voting for a prospective resolution applicant,” he said.

Singh said that the central government should also step in and provide relief to homebuyers since the developer has several projects spread across various states and this move will impact thousands of homebuyers.

Supertech is not the first developer to go under insolvency. Jaypee Infratech went into the insolvency process in August 2017 after the NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

After a lengthy resolution process that saw many twists and turns Mumbai-based Suraksha group received the approval of financial creditors and homebuyers to take over the the company in June 2021, raising hopes for around 20,000 homebuyers of getting possession of their dream flats.

Supertech has been in the news lately after the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021 ordered the demolition of its 40-storey under-construction twin towers located in Noida for violation of building norms in "collusion with Noida officials".

The apex court had directed that the entire investment of 633 homebuyers who had booked flats in the twin towers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking. About 248 homebuyers took an early refund, while 133 took flats in other Supertech projects.

The court also directed Supertech to pay the RWA (resident welfare association) of Emerald Court project Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

In February, the Noida Authority informed the Supreme Court that the demolition of the towers will be completed by May. The work on the demolition has started.