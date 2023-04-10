Assotech Realty leases 18,460 sq ft office space to Celebal Technologies

Celebal Technologies has rented a single floor having an area of 18,460 square feet at a rental of Rs 42 per square feet per month. The monthly rental would be Rs 7.75 lakh per month

Assotech Realty has leased out 18,460 square feet of space to Celebal Technologies Private Limited, an IT firm, in Assotech Business Cresterra in Noida's sector 135.

Assotech Business Cresterra, which is also known as ‘ABC’, is a business park dedicated to IT/ITES industry and is located near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

According to a statement issued by Assotech, the business park is spread over 14 acres and has a total built-up area of 2 million sq ft in IT offices, essential retail and serviced apartments besides numerous other services.

Neeraj Gulati, MD, Assotech Business Cresterra, said that the move highlights a growing demand for ‘Grade A’ IT-offices with special reference to Noida- NCR.

"We are delighted to welcome Celebal Technologies to Assotech Business Cresterra. Our state-of-the-art business park is designed to provide the best-in-class facilities to our clients, and we are confident that Celebal Technologies will thrive in this environment," Gulati said in the statement.

He said that Celebal Technologies has rented a single floor having an area of 18,460 square feet at a rental of Rs 42 per square feet per month. The monthly rental would be Rs 7.75 lakh per month.

Gulati said that out of 20 lakh square feet of leasable space, 15.5 lakh square feet has already been leased out to various establishments.

The business park is a popular choice equally among numerous startups as well as internationally established IT companies like Genpact, Birlasoft, Dynata and Indiamart to name a few who are already operating out of Assotech Business Cresterra, the statement said.

Celebal Technologies is a tech company that provides technological solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science.

There was no immediate response available from the Celebal Technologies on the development.