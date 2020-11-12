PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon India leases 2.6 lakh sq. ft. office space at Godrej Two, Vikhroli

Amazon India currently occupies around 0.4 lakh sq ft in Godrej One and is looking to expand its presence with this new lease deal.

Representative image

Godrej Fund Management, the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, has entered into a 2.6 lakh sq ft lease deal with Amazon India in the company’s commercial office building located in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

The lease deal is a combination of a lease and an option to lease.

Amazon India currently occupies around 0.4 lakh sq. ft. in Godrej One and is looking to expand its presence in The Trees at Mumbai with this new lease deal.

Godrej Two is first of the development assets under GFM’s GBTC I program and is jointly owned along with Godrej Properties. Godrej Two is a Grade ‘A+’ office development and a part of the larger mixed-use development The Trees.

The Trees’ is a vibrant mix of commercial, hospitality, retail and residential offerings designed to drive innovation and enterprise. The larger development is already home to the global headquarters of the Godrej Group and other marquee companies.

JLL was the exclusive advisor for this office space transaction.

“We are delighted to welcome Amazon India to Godrej Two and look forward to further strengthening this partnership across our office portfolio. Godrej Two is a true grade-A building that is future-ready, flexible and sustainable and will cater to the changing needs of global organization’s operating out of India. This deal is further validation of our funds’ investment strategy that is focused on creating a portfolio of world-class office buildings across the country,” said Karan Bolaria, managing director and CEO, Godrej Fund Management.
