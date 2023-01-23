English
    Amazon Development Centre (India) leases 1.94 lakh sq ft for 5 years in Pune IT park

    For the initial 36 months, the rent payable is Rs 75 per sq ft on the chargeable area. After this, the rent will escalate by 15 percent over the last payable rent.

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representative image

    Amazon Development Centre (India) has leased 1.94 lakh sq ft of IT Park space for five years in Kharadi, Pune, from KRC Infrastructure and Projects Pvt Ltd at a rent of Rs 1.45 crore per month, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

    The company has leased four out of the 13 floors in the building ― the first, second, third and fourth floors, and 205 car parks, the document showed.

    The IT Park is being developed by Gera Developments Pvt Ltd.

    The total chargeable area is 1.94 lakh sq ft and the lease term is five years. The lease commencement date is July 1, 2022 and the rent commencement date is February 16, 2023.