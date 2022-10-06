Amazon Data Services leases 4.51 lakh sq. ft. in Mumbai for Rs 74.91 cr p. a.

Reuters Image

Amazon Data Services has taken on rent 4,51,037.54 square feet (sq. ft.) of office space in Thane, Mumbai, at a rent of Rs 74.91 crore per year, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The lease is for a period of 29 years. The monthly rent works out to be Rs 6.24 crore. The rent will increase by 3 percent every 12 months for the first 36 months, and 3.5 percent every 12 months for the last 144 months, the agreement to sub-lease registered on September 24, 2022, showed.

The premises have been leased by Newfound Properties, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp, to Amazon Data Services, in a ground-plus-7 (G+7) story building.

“Amazon continues to ramp up their data centres in India, and Mumbai has emerged as one of their preferred locations. The new data centres will allow Amazon’s domestic and global customers to utilise AWS (Amazon Web Services) infrastructure to securely build their businesses in India and run their applications in the cloud.

``Clearly, the Indian cloud services business is important for Amazon, as it is preparing to locally expand its data centres to service Indian clients, instead of servicing them from countries like Singapore,” said Raja Seetharaman, Co-Founder, Propstack.

In June this year, Amazon Data Services had leased 2.39 lakh sq. ft. of freehold industrial land from L&T in Mumbai’s Powai area for 21 years and 6 months. The rent was Rs 3.57 crore per month. The security deposit paid by the company was Rs 99 crore.