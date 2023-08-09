All about Yamuna Expressway Authority’s residential plots scheme

For representational purpose

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a scheme for the sale of 1,184 residential plots located across three sectors along the expressway, officials said.

They said that applications for the scheme started from August 8 and as many as 1,100 people have registered within a few hours of the launch of the scheme. The scheme will be open till September 1.

“We are getting good responses towards the scheme. Over 250 application forms were sold on August 8 for the scheme and over 1100 people have registered till yesterday. The last date to apply for the scheme is September 1," a YEIDA official told Moneycontrol.

When will the housing draw be held?

The allotment of plots will be done through a lucky draw which will be organised on October 18, 2023, the official added.

More than 1000 plots up for grabs

The official said that these 1,184 plots are located in three sectors including sectors 16, 17 and 20. He said that these vacant plots on offer are located in proximity to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, the proposed Film City, and the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The Sizes

Under the scheme, plots are offered in seven different sizes which include 120 square metre (sqm), 162 sqm, 200 sqm, 300 sqm, 500 sqm, 1000 sqm and 2000 sqm. There are 194 plots on offer in the 120 sqm size category and 260 plots in the 162 sqm size category. The Authority is offering maximum of 466 plots in the 200 sqm category.

Similarly, 208 plots are being offered in the 300 sqm category while 24 plots are on sale under the 500 sqm size category. Only 13 plots are being offered in the 1000 sqm size category while 19 plots are in the 2000 sqm size category, the scheme document showed.

The Price

These vacant plots will be allotted at a rate of Rs 24,600 per square metre, the scheme document said.

How to apply?

YEIDA officials said that interested applicants can download the application form and brochure from the Authority's website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com by paying a fee of Rs 500, excluding GST. ​