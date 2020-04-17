App
Apr 17, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | Banks shall not declare dividends until further notice, says Shaktikanta Das

Catch live updates of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' key announcements on our blog


Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media for a second time since the COVID-19 outbreak. Here's a round-up of the key announcements.

The announcements covered four key points:

  1. Maintaining liquidity in the system

  2. Facilitating and incentivising bank credit flows

  3. Easing financial stress

  4. Enabling formal working of markets

- NPA classification will now not include the 90- day moratorium on loans.

- Another liquidity boost through TLTRO 2.0 worth Rs 50,000 crore to begin with for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs

- Special refinance facilities of Rs 50,000 cr to NHB, SIDBI and NABARD

-  LCR requirement for SCB to be brought down from 100 percent to 80 percent with immediate effect

- Fixed reverse repo rate under LAF cut by 25 bps to 3.75 percent from 4 percent with immediate effect

- For all accounts where moratorium or deferment has been applied, there would be an asset classification standstill

- DCCO delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, can now be extended by one year without asset classification downgrade. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs.

- For large accounts under default, additional provisioning of 20 percent is required for not implementing resolution in 180 days. This has now been relaxed.

- Banks shall not declare dividends until further notice
  • April 17, 2020 11:55 AM IST

    Reactions to RBI announcements | RBI has come out with announcements with far reaching beneficial consequences to the financial system and the economy in this difficult time. Measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, incentivise further commercial bank lending by cutting reverse repo rate to 3.75 percent and facilitating normal functioning of markets are indeed laudable. Particularly, announcement of LTRO 2 of Rs 50,000 crore for targeted funding to NBFCs and MFIs will be beneficial for this segment. Refinancing of Rs 50,000 crore to Nabard, SIDBI and NHB is another welcome move. The reclassification of NPA norms from 90 days to 180 days is a great relief to commercial banks. In brief, this is a big bazooka but with caution and prudence. Enhancement of Ways & Means advances to states by 60 percent will be a relief to states stressed by the pandemic: VK Vijayakumat, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

  • April 17, 2020 11:52 AM IST

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a press conference on April 17 announced a number of additional measures to help the economy fight the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the Governor's second press conference after he earlier unleashed a number of reinforcements for the economy on March 27 where he announced a 75 basis point cut in repo rate. Here is what the experts think about the same.
     

  • April 17, 2020 11:46 AM IST

    Reactions to RBI announcements | Once accounts do not slip into NPA, bankers will be willing to lend to them. Seems like our wishes would have been granted today if we asked for something bigger from God: Sunil Mehta, CEO - Indian Banks Association (IBA) told CNBC-TV18.

  • April 17, 2020 11:44 AM IST

    Reactions to RBI announcements | For now, it is sufficient. I’m not sure if it’s substantial. Need clarity on banks’ lending to NBFCs and MFIs' eligibility for moratorium: HR Khan, former Deputy Governor of RBI said. 

  • April 17, 2020 11:43 AM IST

    RBI announces additional measures to fight slowdown; key highlights from the presser

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced additional measures, including reducing reverse repo rate, to support the economy hit by COVID-19 on April 17. Here are the key takeaways from the central bank's address to the media

  • April 17, 2020 11:36 AM IST

    Reactions to RBI announcements | The announcements by the RBI are very positive. Can always go back to RBI if required. That’s the message today. We believe more measures will come in that will help credit growth. The loan growth will definitely pick up: Raj Kiran Rai, MD & CEO - Union Bank

  • April 17, 2020 11:32 AM IST

    Reactions to RBI announcements | "The RBI governor is walking a tightrope. The government has done what was within its capacity: Former chief statistician Pronab Sen

  • April 17, 2020 11:31 AM IST

    Reactions to RBI announcements | Will wait for circular. Seems like there is relief at the headline level. It seems like there is relief on the older accounts as well: Sundaram Finance

  • April 17, 2020 11:26 AM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweeted a link to the text Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement

