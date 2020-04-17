RBI Governor Press Conference Live | Banks shall not declare dividends until further notice, says Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media for a second time since the COVID-19 outbreak. Here's a round-up of the key announcements.



Maintaining liquidity in the system

Facilitating and incentivising bank credit flows

Easing financial stress

Enabling formal working of markets



The announcements covered four key points:

- NPA classification will now not include the 90- day moratorium on loans.

- Another liquidity boost through TLTRO 2.0 worth Rs 50,000 crore to begin with for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs

- Special refinance facilities of Rs 50,000 cr to NHB, SIDBI and NABARD

- LCR requirement for SCB to be brought down from 100 percent to 80 percent with immediate effect

- Fixed reverse repo rate under LAF cut by 25 bps to 3.75 percent from 4 percent with immediate effect

- For all accounts where moratorium or deferment has been applied, there would be an asset classification standstill

- DCCO delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, can now be extended by one year without asset classification downgrade. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs.

- For large accounts under default, additional provisioning of 20 percent is required for not implementing resolution in 180 days. This has now been relaxed.

- Banks shall not declare dividends until further notice