RBI Governor Press Conference Live | Banks shall not declare dividends until further notice, says Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media for a second time since the COVID-19 outbreak. Here's a round-up of the key announcements.The announcements covered four key points:
- Maintaining liquidity in the system
- Facilitating and incentivising bank credit flows
- Easing financial stress
- Enabling formal working of markets
- NPA classification will now not include the 90- day moratorium on loans.
- Another liquidity boost through TLTRO 2.0 worth Rs 50,000 crore to begin with for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs
- Special refinance facilities of Rs 50,000 cr to NHB, SIDBI and NABARD
- LCR requirement for SCB to be brought down from 100 percent to 80 percent with immediate effect
- Fixed reverse repo rate under LAF cut by 25 bps to 3.75 percent from 4 percent with immediate effect
- For all accounts where moratorium or deferment has been applied, there would be an asset classification standstill
- DCCO delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, can now be extended by one year without asset classification downgrade. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs.
- For large accounts under default, additional provisioning of 20 percent is required for not implementing resolution in 180 days. This has now been relaxed.- Banks shall not declare dividends until further notice
Banks to maintain higher provisions of 10% on standstill accounts
DCCO delay allowed for NBFCs
Extension of resolution timeline
NBFCs, HFCs, NBFC-MFIs now allowed to operate
Reactions to RBI announcements | RBI has come out with announcements with far reaching beneficial consequences to the financial system and the economy in this difficult time. Measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, incentivise further commercial bank lending by cutting reverse repo rate to 3.75 percent and facilitating normal functioning of markets are indeed laudable. Particularly, announcement of LTRO 2 of Rs 50,000 crore for targeted funding to NBFCs and MFIs will be beneficial for this segment. Refinancing of Rs 50,000 crore to Nabard, SIDBI and NHB is another welcome move. The reclassification of NPA norms from 90 days to 180 days is a great relief to commercial banks. In brief, this is a big bazooka but with caution and prudence. Enhancement of Ways & Means advances to states by 60 percent will be a relief to states stressed by the pandemic: VK Vijayakumat, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a press conference on April 17 announced a number of additional measures to help the economy fight the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the Governor's second press conference after he earlier unleashed a number of reinforcements for the economy on March 27 where he announced a 75 basis point cut in repo rate. Here is what the experts think about the same.
Reactions to RBI announcements | Once accounts do not slip into NPA, bankers will be willing to lend to them. Seems like our wishes would have been granted today if we asked for something bigger from God: Sunil Mehta, CEO - Indian Banks Association (IBA) told CNBC-TV18.
Reactions to RBI announcements | For now, it is sufficient. I’m not sure if it’s substantial. Need clarity on banks’ lending to NBFCs and MFIs' eligibility for moratorium: HR Khan, former Deputy Governor of RBI said.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Liquidity coverage ratio of banks being brought down to 80%
The LCR requirement will be gradually restored back in two phases; 90 percent by October 1, 2020 and 100 percent by April 1, 2021.
Reactions to RBI announcements | The announcements by the RBI are very positive. Can always go back to RBI if required. That’s the message today. We believe more measures will come in that will help credit growth. The loan growth will definitely pick up: Raj Kiran Rai, MD & CEO - Union Bank
Reactions to RBI announcements | "The RBI governor is walking a tightrope. The government has done what was within its capacity: Former chief statistician Pronab Sen
Reactions to RBI announcements | Will wait for circular. Seems like there is relief at the headline level. It seems like there is relief on the older accounts as well: Sundaram Finance
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tweeted a link to the text Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement