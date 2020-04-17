Coronavirus pandemic | RBI relaxes WMA limits for states; could pave the way for FRBM limit easing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for state governments and Union Territories by 60 percent to plan their borrowing better on April 17.

This comes as a temporary relief for states burdened with financial constraints, so much so that they had expressed their inability to pay salaries and wages if the problem wasn't solved immediately.

WMA limit will be available till September 30. Earlier the limit was 30 percent. WMA is a temporary liquidity arrangement with the central bank, which enables the Centre and states to borrow money up to 90 days from the RBI to tide over their liquidity mismatch.

For a while now, states have been clamouring with the Centre over delay in releasing their share of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) collection. The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak has further complicated matters for states.

During the Prime Minister's meeting with state chief ministers over video conferencing on April 2, most states demanded that FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003) limit be raised for FY21. Some states suggested that fiscal deficit up to 5 percent of the state GDP be allowed against the mandated 3 percent ceiling.

The RBI's move to ease WMA limits could pave the way for a relaxation of the FRBM limits which has to be done by an amendment of the Act.

Some states have informed the central government that they are so cash strapped that they have had to defer salary payments. What states collected as their own tax revenue from sales tax on petroleum products and stamp duty on real estate transactions have taken a hit after the real estate prices crashed and revenue from petroleum products tried up due to the ongoing lockdown.