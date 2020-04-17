App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | RBI relaxes WMA limits for states; could pave the way for FRBM limit easing

WMA is a temporary liquidity arrangement with the central bank, which enables the Centre and states to borrow money up to 90 days from the RBI to tide over their liquidity mismatch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for state governments and Union Territories by 60 percent to plan their borrowing better on April 17.

This comes as a temporary relief for states burdened with financial constraints, so much so that they had expressed their inability to pay salaries and wages if the problem wasn't solved immediately.

WMA limit will be available till September 30. Earlier the limit was 30 percent. WMA is a temporary liquidity arrangement with the central bank, which enables the Centre and states to borrow money up to 90 days from the RBI to tide over their liquidity mismatch.

Close

For a while now, states have been clamouring with the Centre over delay in releasing their share of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) collection. The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak has further complicated matters for states.

related news

During the Prime Minister's meeting with state chief ministers over video conferencing on April 2, most states demanded that FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003) limit be raised for FY21. Some states suggested that fiscal deficit up to 5 percent of the state GDP be allowed against the mandated 3 percent ceiling.

The RBI's move to ease WMA limits could pave the way for a relaxation of the FRBM limits which has to be done by an amendment of the Act.

Some states have informed the central government that they are so cash strapped that they have had to defer salary payments. What states collected as their own tax revenue from sales tax on petroleum products and stamp duty on real estate transactions have taken a hit after the real estate prices crashed and revenue from petroleum products tried up due to the ongoing lockdown.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #RBI #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.