    RBI annual report: Most frauds hit private lenders but PSU banks outweigh in fraud amount

    Maximum frauds were reported in digital payments but in terms of value, frauds have been reported primarily in the loan portfolio.

    Jinit Parmar
    May 30, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
    If private sector banks suffered most number of frauds in the fiscal year 2022-23, then their public sector peers had to bear the biggest brunt of it in terms of the fraud amount, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) annual report showed.

    "An assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that while private sector banks reported the maximum number of
    frauds, public sector banks continued to contribute maximum to the fraud amount during 2022-23," the report said.

    The maximum number of frauds were reported in the category of digital payments (card/internet). However, in terms of value, frauds have been reported primarily in the loan portfolio.

    This is a breaking news. Please come back for updates.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Jinit Parmar
    Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:41 am