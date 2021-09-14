MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises buys Zee Entertainment shares amid boardroom battle

ZEEL stock prices surged by over 40 percent on September 14, a day after a regulatory filing by the company revealed that two of its top shareholders have sought the removal of current Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka and two independent directors from the board.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

Rare Enterprises, the firm headed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has bought 50,00,000 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), valuing at Rs 220.44 each, amid the news of boardroom battle in the Punit Goenka-headed company.

ZEEL stock prices surged by over 40 percent on September 14, a day after a regulatory filing by the company revealed that two of its top shareholders have sought the removal of current Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka and two independent directors from the board.

The shareholders, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, hold up to 18 percent share in ZEEL. They have called for an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek the removal of the three directors including Goenka.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Invesco Developing Markets Fund #Market #OFI Global China Fund #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Rare Enterprises #Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.