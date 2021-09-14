Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises buys Zee Entertainment shares amid boardroom battle

Rare Enterprises, the firm headed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has bought 50,00,000 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), valuing at Rs 220.44 each, amid the news of boardroom battle in the Punit Goenka-headed company.

ZEEL stock prices surged by over 40 percent on September 14, a day after a regulatory filing by the company revealed that two of its top shareholders have sought the removal of current Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka and two independent directors from the board.

The shareholders, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, hold up to 18 percent share in ZEEL. They have called for an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek the removal of the three directors including Goenka.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates)