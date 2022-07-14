English
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is on a hiring spree: Check details

    Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
    (Image: Akasa Air)

    (Image: Akasa Air)


    India's newest airline Akasa Air, backed by billionaire and stocks trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is hiring for various positions. The airline is all set to begin its commercial operations later this month with two aircrafts.

    Akasa Air today posted on Twitter, “WeAreHiring | Looking for our next Akasian. It's Your Sky. Apply now." Last week, the airline unveiled the first look of its crew uniform.


    Akasa Air is hiring for the following positions, according to to its website:

    • Cabin Crew

    • Experienced cabin crew

    • Doctor (MBBS) Manager - Medical services

    • Executive – Accounts Payable

    • DGCA Approved B-737 Qualified SEP Instructor

    • DGCA Approved Ground Instructor (GI) /Subject Matter Expert (SME) B-737

    • Qualified Technical and Performance subjects

    • First Aid Instructor

    • DGCA Approved Crew resource Management (CRM) Facilitator/Cabin Crew Records

    All the jobs are full-time and based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

     Also Read: A closer look at Akasa Air’s eco-friendly crew uniform in new video | Watch

    Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022. The airline has also received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    ''We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, in a statement.
    Tags: #Akasa Air #Akasa Air Hiring #Akasa Air Jobs #Akasa Airline #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 02:58 pm
