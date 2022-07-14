Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is on a hiring spree: Check details

India's newest airline Akasa Air, backed by billionaire and stocks trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is hiring for various positions. The airline is all set to begin its commercial operations later this month with two aircrafts.Akasa Air today posted on Twitter, “WeAreHiring | Looking for our next Akasian. It's Your Sky. Apply now." Last week, the airline unveiled the first look of its crew uniform.
#WeAreHiring | Looking for our next Akasian.
It's Your Sky. Apply now: https://t.co/aZTWmsvEgF pic.twitter.com/hE6lXevRON
— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 14, 2022
All the jobs are full-time and based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.
Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022. The airline has also received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).