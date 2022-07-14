Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is on a hiring spree: Check details

(Image: Akasa Air)

India's newest airline Akasa Air, backed by billionaire and stocks trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is hiring for various positions. The airline is all set to begin its commercial operations later this month with two aircrafts.



Cabin Crew



Experienced cabin crew



Doctor (MBBS) Manager - Medical services



Executive – Accounts Payable



DGCA Approved B-737 Qualified SEP Instructor



DGCA Approved Ground Instructor (GI) /Subject Matter Expert (SME) B-737



Qualified Technical and Performance subjects



First Aid Instructor



DGCA Approved Crew resource Management (CRM) Facilitator/Cabin Crew Records



Akasa Air today posted on Twitter, “WeAreHiring | Looking for our next Akasian. It's Your Sky. Apply now." Last week, the airline unveiled the first look of its crew uniform.Akasa Air is hiring for the following positions, according to to its website:

All the jobs are full-time and based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022. The airline has also received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

''We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, in a statement.