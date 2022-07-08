A closer look at Akasa Air’s eco-friendly crew uniform in new video | Watch

Akasa Air released a new 'crew look' video (Screengrabs from a video shared on Twitter by @AkasaAir)

Akasa Air has shared a closer look at the uniform its in-flight crew will don once the airline begins operations later this month. The low-cost carrier had revealed the uniform earlier this week. As an airline that prides itself on hiring the youngest, greenest fleet in India, the uniforms feature a “youthful and contemporary design” with an added advantage of being eco-friendly.

Akasa Air crew will wear trousers and jackets made from recycled marine waste, while their sneakers (replacing traditional heels in a welcome move) will have soles carved from recycled rubber. “The trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste,” the airline said in a press release.



All dressed up to make it to Your Sky! #AkasaCrewLook pic.twitter.com/NyEz3rnv3G

— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 8, 2022

The video shared today reveals that crew members will have purple ties printed with the Akasa Air logo in orange. Black sneakers with orange laces will replace heels to optimum comfort in a job that requires crew to be on their feet for long stretches of time. “In line with Akasa Air's approach towards sustainability, the sole of the sneakers is carved from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic,” the airline said.

"Akasa Air is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew," the airline added. "The uniform is inspired by the company’s core beliefs of employee centricity and sustainability."

The low-cost carrier, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) yesterday, paving the way for it to begin operations by the end of July.