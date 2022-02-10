Quess Corp appoints Guruprasad Srinivasan as Group CEO after Suraj Moraje steps down

live bse live

India's largest staffing firm Quess Corp's Group CEO and board member Suraj Moraje has stepped down, effective February 10. The company also appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan, COO India region, to the position for three years.

Srinivasan joined the firm in 2007, and has been chief operating officer since July 2019.

The appointment comes at a time when the company is looking at stability as it comes out of the pandemic, which hit the staffing business and as Moraje, a McKinsey veteran, leaves the company amid close to two years after assuming the role.

The staffing industry was one of the worst-hit when the pandemic struck in April 2020 as companies paused their hiring plans due to uncertainty around the pandemic.

Moneycontrol was the first to report this development on February 9. According to sources Moneycontrol spoke to Moraje's exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and founder, Ajit Isaac. "While Quess had an aggressive expansion strategy and was spreading itself too thinly in various businesses, Moraje streamlined things and exited loss-making businesses. He brought a lot of focus on cash flow and profitability," a source said.

Quess Corp had brought Moraje as group CEO in November 2019 from McKinsey, where he was a senior partner and a leader in the firm's Asia TMT practice. A graduate of NIT Surat and IIM A, Moraje has over 20 years of experience in helping institutions across sectors such as tech, IT services, financial services, telecom, and media on strategic and operational issues.

New CEO

Srinivasan is a founding member and was the fourth employee of the company. He has more than 25 years of experience of industry experience, including leadership roles at GE Health, Hewitt Associates and People One Consulting. He is a Stanford Ignite graduate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, in addition to Master's in Business Administration from Kamataka State Open University.

Quess performance

The company registered revenue of Rs 3,684.9 crore in October to December 2021 quarter, up 31 percent from Rs 2,808 crore for the same period last year. Its profits increased 94 percent year-on-year to Rs 89 crore.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Quess Corp offers staffing and managed outsourcing services across processes such as sales and marketing, customer care, after-sales, back office, manufacturing operations, facilities, and security management, among others. It claims to be the country's largest staffing firm with over four lakh associates. It bought job listing portal Monster's India unit and HCL Infosystems' care business in 2018.

Promoters' holding in the company, which includes Quess promoter Ajit Isaac and Fairfax, is close to 52 percent. Fairfax Financial Holdings, owned by Indian Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, holds 30 percent through its subsidiary Fairbridge Capital Mauritius Limited, while Isaac holds 22 percent. Quess listed on the exchanges in July 2016.